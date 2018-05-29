Menu
Man charged over Coffs Harbour shooting

Jasmine Minhas
by
29th May 2018 4:30 PM

A MAN has been charged in relation to a shooting in Coffs Harbour earlier this year.

Around 6.30pm on February 10, a 30-year-old man was dropped off at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital suffering gunshot wounds to his hand and shoulder.

It's alleged he was shot while sitting in a vehicle on Ridge St.

The man underwent surgery and was released from hospital.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Ebal to investigate the shooting.

Following inquiries, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Grafton earlier today.

The Coffs Harbour man was taken to Grafton Police Station where he was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on July 24.

Inquiries are continuing.

