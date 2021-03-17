Menu
A man has been charged with murdering Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin, who was assassinated in front of horrified children in Perth last year.
Crime

Man charged over bikie boss murder

by Angie Raphael
17th Mar 2021 12:55 PM

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin who was assassinated at a Perth Motorplex in December last year.

The man has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of unlawful act or omission with intent to harm.

Nick Martin, pictured with wife Amanda, was shot dead in December last year.
He is due to appear in a court on Wednesday.

Martin was assassinated by a suspected sniper in front of horrified children during an event at Kwinana Motorplex on 12 December 2020.

Police believe that Martin was shot from about 300m away while attending the event with his wife Amanda.

The charge comes after Western Australia Police launched a major operation in the city's south on Monday linked to Martin's death.

Police spent hours canvassing a house in Waikiki and bushland in nearby Warnbro about 50km south of the Perth CBD.

Detectives seized cars, a motorbike and a boat and carted away bags of evidence from the Waikiki property.

More to come.

