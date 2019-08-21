WATCH: Police thank community for hit-and-run arrest

Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km south-west of Mullumbimby.

Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, about 9km south-west of Mullumbimby. Contributed

UPDATE 10.43am: POLICE are thanking the community for their tireless efforts in assisting in the investigation of a fatal hit and run in Mullumbimby that killed Tim Watkins early this year.

A Wilson's Creek man, 51, handed himself into Coffs Harbour Police Station on Tuesday and was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

The 51-year-old man is accused of hitting 22-year-old Tim Watkins with his vehicle on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, 9km south-west of Mullumbimby, about 12.45am on Sunday June 23, 2019.

Mr Watkins died at the scene.

Tweed Byron Police District Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the "tireless" work of both police and the community was instrumental in the investigation.

Hit and run stand up: Police talk about the arrest of a man over a hit-and-run fatality near Mullumbimby in June.

"The amount of tireless work and dedication and persistence (the police have) put into this job has led to a man coming forward yesterday at Coffs Harbour police station yesterday," he said.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the community who have provided support and assistance and a mountain of information has been forwarded to the police which we have worked through.

"That combined with the police work has led to the outcome.

"We have enormous amount of information come in from the public that has assisted us with our investigation and has no doubt put pressure on people to come forward."

Detective Insp Cullen said police were still carrying out investigations but had seized a vehicle they believe is connected to the incident in Belligen.

"We have had enormous amount of information come in from the public that has assisted us with our investigation and has no doubt put pressure on people to come forward," he said.

"The investigation is by no means complete.

"We have numerous inquiries to cover but it's a good result.

"These matters are always very difficult to investigate, we did not have a lot to go on but again the community support and contribution that's lead to this result.

"Tweed Byron Police with our colleagues at Coffs Clarence yesterday executed a search warrant at Bellingen and with that search warrant we seized a Mitsubishi Delica that will be subject to our inquiries."

The Mullumbimby community came together in July to honour the life of their friend and brother, who had had strong ties to the football community and other aspects of the town.

"This is very sad. it has impacted greatly on the community and the family losing this young man," detective Insp Cullen said.

"This goes someway to giving them some solace in what has happened.

"They are traumatised like many in the community have been.

"This is a good step forward."

The man was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

UPDATE 10.20am: THE ARREST of a Wilson's Creek man over the alleged hit-and-run of Tim Watkins hasn't eased the pain for Tim's family but has provided some relief, a close source has said.

Giants committee member Owen King said Tim's family as well as the Mullumbimby League football community were relieved the man would be facing court for the incident.

"I've spoken to Tim's family and the outcome doesn't ease the grief and pain, but it does ease their minds and now it's up to the courts," Mr King said.

"The family are thankful for the help of the community, it was a great effort by all involved.

"The man came into Coffs Harbour Police station and turned himself in. I know the circumstances and why he came and surrendered to the police, but that's up to the police to say.

"Him handing himself in won't take away the pain but there is definitely some relief for everyone now that there is someone before the courts. It's now up to the courts system."

Original story: A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run near Mullumbimby almost two months ago.

A 22-year-old man died after his bicycle was allegedly struck while he was riding along Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, 9km south-west of Mullumbimby, about 12.45am on Sunday June 23 2019.

He was found critically injured on the roadside by a passing motorist who called emergency services; however, the cyclist died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and made public appeals for information about the vehicle involved.

Following extensive inquiries, about 9.15am yesterday, a 51-year-old man handed himself in to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was arrested.

Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District attended the station and have now charged him with

Dangerous driving occasioning death

Negligent driving occasioning death, and

Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

The man - who is from Wilson Creek - was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Bellingen and a vehicle, mobile phone and car parts have been seized and taken for forensic examination.

Tweed/Byron Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, thanked the community for their assistance during the investigation.

"I know the death of this young man has had a significant impact on his family and the local community," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.

"Tweed/Byron detectives have worked extremely hard on this case and have received and processed a great deal of information throughout the investigation.

"As a consequence, we now have a man to face court on very serious charges, and I thank everyone involved for their support and assistance," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.