Man charged with indecent assault of a young girl in a shop

Matt Deans
by
17th Sep 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
A MAN will face court today after he was charged with inappropriately touching a child in a Coffs Coast shopping centre at the weekend.

Police said a 10-year-old girl was with her family at a shopping centre in Toormina on Saturday about 11am when she walked into a clothing store, followed by a man.

The man allegedly indecently assaulted the child, then left the store.

The girl told her mother what had happened and the matter was reported to police.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the shopping centre and an investigation commenced.

Following extensive inquiries, officers stopped a Toyota Corolla in Ann St, Coffs Harbour, about midday on Monday and arrested the driver.

The 49-year-old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with intentionally sexually touch a child aged between 10 and 16.

He has been refused bail overnight and will appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

arrest assault charge coffs clarence girl indecent shopping centre toormina
Coffs Coast Advocate

