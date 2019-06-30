Menu
A man has been charged in connection with the Love Machine nightclub shooting. .
Man charged in connection with Love Machine shooting

by Brianna Travers
30th Jun 2019 9:45 AM

Police have arrested and charged a man following the fatal Love Machine nightclub shooting in April.

The drive-by shooting left two people dead at the Prahran nightclub.

Security guard Aaron Khalid Osmani, 37, and nightclubber Richard Arow, 28, were killed when shots peppered the outside of the Love Machine nightclub on Little Chapel Street on April 14. Another four people were injured.

A 25-year-old Epping man was arrested in Epping around 11am yesterday.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder/assist principal offender, prohibited person possessing a firearm, stalking, making threats to kill and other offences.

Police also seized a handgun during the execution of a search warrant.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the shooting or a number of vehicles believed to be connected to it, to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

