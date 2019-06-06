Menu
A search warrant was executed on the mans home. Trevor Veale
News

Man charged for harassing teen

6th Jun 2019 7:45 AM
A MAN will face court today after allegedly sending inappropriate material to a 16-year-old girl.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District search a home on Short Street in Nambucca Heads in May where they spoke to the occupant, a 38-year-old man.

During the search, three mobile phones were seized.

Police allege the man used a photo messaging app to send explicit material to a 16-year-old girl known to him.

The man was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station where he was charged with use carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Macksville Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing and investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Macksville Police Station on 6560 7799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Coffs Coast Advocate

