Man charged for alleged kidnap and break and enter

KIDNAP CHARGE: A man has been charged over an alleged kidnap and break and enter at Nambucca Heads on Friday, April 28, 2017.

POLICE have charged a man over an alleged break and enter and kidnap at Nambucca Heads yesterday.

Police will allege the man entered a home on High St on Friday, about 2pm, and threatened a 70-year-old male occupant with a knife.

The 70-year-old man was then allegedly made to drive to an ATM on Bowra St to withdraw money, which was where he able to leave the vehicle and alert police from the Mid North Coast Local Area Command.

After a foot pursuit and minor altercation, officers arrested a 46-year-old man who was taken to Macksville Police Station.

The man was charged with aggravated break and enter, detain for advantage and use weapon to avoid apprehension.

He is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.