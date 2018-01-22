Man charged following restaurant hold up

A MAN, 23, has been charged following an armed robbery at a Coffs Harbour restaurant at the weekend.

At around 7.40pm on Saturday, January 20, the man allegedly entered the restaurant on Grafton St and threatened a female employee with a knife which police allege was stolen from a nearby supermarket.

Police said he then allegedly stole cash from the register and fled the scene.

The man was arrested on nearby Market St and was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, shoplifting and breach of bail.

He was refused bail and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday, Sunday 21.

He will appear at the same court today, January 22.