Man charged following major car Coffs Harbour crash

CHARGES LAID: A 27-year-old man was charged with a number of alleged offences in relation to the car crash of Arthur St.

A MAN has been charged with a string of alleged offences, including drug and driving offences following a car crash on Arthur St last Wednesday.

Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command Chief Inspector Shari Allison said a 27-year-old man had been charged with police pursuit, driving whilst disqualified, failing to assist injured person, goods in custody and drug possession.

This followed a police investigation where detectives became suspicious of a vehicle outside of shops at Moonee.

A 19-year-old fled the car and was later apprehended by police, but no charges were laid.

It is understood the 27-year-old man then drove south towards Coffs Harbour, crossing onto the wrong side of the Pacific Hwy a number of times, and later crashed.

The man then ran into the Park Beach Plaza shopping centre where he was arrested.

A woman, 22 weeks pregnant, and a child were hospitalised as a result of the crash at the roundabout on Arthur St.

A family member said the mother-to-be suffered bruising and the child sustained a fractured arm, but were lucky, and were both recovering.

The 27-year-old man first fronted Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday and was refused bail.

He fronted court again on Tuesday for a police mention.