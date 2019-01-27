Menu
The man allegedly made a number of inappropriate comments to the boy.
Crime

Man charged with attempted child grooming

27th Jan 2019 2:23 PM

A man has been charged with attempting to groom a child at Glen Innes, in the state's New England region.

About 1.30pm yesterday (Saturday 26 January 2019), an 11-year-old boy was approached by a man in a park on East Avenue.

The man allegedly made a number of inappropriate comments to the boy.

The boy ran home and alerted his mother, who then contacted police.

Officers from New England Police District attended the park a short time later and arrested a 61-year-old man.

The man was taken to Glen Innes Police Station where he was charged with attempting to procure a child under 14 years of age, and possession of cannabis.

The man was refused bail and appeared in Armidale Bail Court today (Sunday 27 January 2019), where he was given bail to appear at Glen Innes Local Court on 30 January 2019.

Grafton Daily Examiner

