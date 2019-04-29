Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man has been charged by police over incident at Clermont at the weekend.
Man has been charged by police over incident at Clermont at the weekend.
News

Man charged after woman struck by horse

29th Apr 2019 6:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 41-year-old man has been charged after a woman was struck by a horse and injured in Clermont, in central Queensland, amid tensions between pro- and anti-Adani protesters.

Police say the man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle (namely a horse) causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened at the Clermont Showgrounds about 3.30pm yesterday.

It will be alleged a man riding a horse entered the entertainment ring at the showgrounds and a 61-year-old NSW woman, who was heading towards a gate, was struck by the horse.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to Clermont Hospital before being transferred to Mackay Hospital.

Police arrested a Clermont man near the incident a short time later.

He has been charged with dangerous operation, common assault, trespass and obstruct police and is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

adani clermont editors picks horse police

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

    News THE Coffs Harbour v South Grafton clash has descended into chaos and been called off early after numerous fights broke out and players were sent from the field.

    GROUP 2: Sawtell Panthers earn shock win over Grafton Ghosts

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Sawtell Panthers earn shock win over Grafton Ghosts

    Rugby League Danny Wicks' men overpowered by willing Panthers in Group 2 clash

    St Vincent is guiding gelding on the right path

    premium_icon St Vincent is guiding gelding on the right path

    News FEARNLEY is putting his troubles behind him as he chases second win.

    Network Ten swoop on rally rights

    premium_icon Network Ten swoop on rally rights

    News IMAGES of the Coffs Coast will be beamed live across the country.