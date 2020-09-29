Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Tweed at the weekend.
Crime

Man charged after woman allegedly stabbed in head

Jessica Lamb
29th Sep 2020 2:11 PM | Updated: 6:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged following a domestic-related stabbing in the Tweed.

Emergency services were called to a home on Dundee Dr, Banora Point, about 8pm on Sunday after reports a woman had been stabbed in her leg, abdomen and head.

Upon arrival, paramedics treated a 22-year-old woman before she was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a unit on Kennedy Dr at Tweed Heads West about 6.30pm yesterday and arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with wound with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

More Stories

domestic violence stabbing twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged drug driver accused of killing cyclist faces court

        Premium Content Alleged drug driver accused of killing cyclist faces court

        News The 63-year-old man is facing allegations his dangerous and negligent driving led to the death of an Emerald Beach local earlier this year.

        How will the new RFS alliance impact our local farmers?

        Premium Content How will the new RFS alliance impact our local farmers?

        News A new partnership has been formed, but what does it actually mean for farmers and...

        Council admin error delays demolition debate

        Premium Content Council admin error delays demolition debate

        Council News The iconic shacks have been given an unexpected, but short-lived, reprieve.

        Coffs trainer Sally Taylor saddles up ‘frustrating mare’

        Premium Content Coffs trainer Sally Taylor saddles up ‘frustrating mare’

        Horses COFFS trainers are riding their strongest ever calendar year.