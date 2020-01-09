Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
Crime

Man charged after stealing cash register from nursery

9th Jan 2020 7:19 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after police investigated a robbery at a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police alleged at 3pm a man entered the store on Prescott Street, walked through the nursery and grabbed the cash register.

"It will further be alleged when challenged, the man ran from the business with the register towards Clifford Street before dropping it and removing money," the spokesperson said. 

"The man was challenged by employees of a neighbouring business who chased him before he allegedly threatened them with violence.

"Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old Roma man, who was allegedly in possession of cash and receipts from the business."

The spokesperson said the man had been charged with one count each of enter premises with intent and robbery with violence and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime stealing theft toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 2019 weather records broken

        premium_icon REVEALED: 2019 weather records broken

        News WITH rivers dried up, grass paddocks turned to dust and fires raging throughout the country, 2019 has broken multiple weather records.

        • 9th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
        Suspect charged with street robbery on elderly man

        premium_icon Suspect charged with street robbery on elderly man

        News Police said the 83-year-old was assaulted and robbed

        HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        premium_icon HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        News “WE put the effort in to make sure it was a good wicket."

        Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        premium_icon Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        News Councillors will hold an extraordinary meeting next week.