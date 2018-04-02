Menu
Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Crime

Police officer sent flying into the air

by Talisa Eley
2nd Apr 2018 6:57 AM

A MAN has been charged following an alleged hit and run incident on Brisbaneâ€™s southside yesterday that left a traffic police officer injured.

The officer, from the Road Policing Command, was conducting a speed camera radar on the corner of Bapaume and Peronne roads at Tarragindi about 4.20pm yesterday when a car hit the man, sending him flying in the air.

Police on scene of a hit and run on Brisbane’s southside. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
The officer, 57, had clocked the car speeding with a hand-held radar and stepped out to flag him down when the vehicle continued towards him, hitting him with force.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the witnesses was an off-duty nurse who offered first-aid at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed the police officer suffered leg and hip injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
A 24-year-old Coopers Plains man was taken into custody shortly before 9pm last night.

He has since been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, serious assault police causing bodily harm, fail to remain at or near road incident, driving without a licence, unregistered motor vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.

The man will appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

