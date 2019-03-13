Menu
News

Man charged after police find loaded gun, stolen IDs in home

13th Mar 2019 11:45 AM
A MAN has been arrested after police discovered an unregistered loaded gun, drugs and multiple stolen drivers licences and credit cards at a Coffs Harbour home.

Officers attached to the Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad, Target Action Group and detectives conducted a search warrant at the home on the Pacific Highway just after noon yesterday.

Police seized a number of items including methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded rifle and ammunition, and driver's licences and credits cards believed to have been stolen.

The man, 30, was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with three counts of possess prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit, possess unregistered firearm, possess ammunition without authority, and goods stolen in/on premises, as well as breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

