Man charged after highway crash at Korora

An alleged drunk driver crashed on the Pacific Highway last night, approaching Korora. Photo: Kyle Hands Media

A DRIVER has been charged with a number of offences after a crash on the Pacific Highway last night.

Just before 10pm police allege a 37-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla lost control of his vehicle and collided with the rear of another car.

The two cars following the incident. Photo: Kyle Hands Media

It is alleged he then veered off the road, hit some fencing and came to rest on the median strip.

Both vehicles were headed southbound and the incident occurred as they were approaching Korora.

When police arrived and breath-tested the man it allegedly returned a positive result.

Officers also searched the vehicle and allegedly found a small amount of cannabis.

The remnants of what appears to be plastic road barriers. Photo: Kyle Hands Media

He was then taken to Coffs Harbour Police station where his secondary breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of .162.

The driver was charged with high range PCA and possess prohibited drug. He was refused bail and due to face Coffs Harbour Court today.