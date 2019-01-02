Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month.
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month. Scott Powick
Crime

Man charged after 'dinting' police vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Jan 2019 10:57 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after he allegedly headbutted a police vehicle on New Year's Eve in Warwick.

Warwick Police Sergeant Ryan Harmer said the man was placed in the vehicle after a domestic violence incident about 11.40pm.

The Brisbane man then allegedly headbutted the side of the car and caused a dint.

Sgt Harmer said the man was released from police custody yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 30.

editors picks headbutt warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police wilful damage charge
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic chaos on Pacific Highway

    Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic chaos on Pacific Highway

    News EMERGENCY services have responded to the collision north of Harwood this afternoon, with the collision adding to already heavy holiday traffic conditions

    • 2nd Jan 2019 2:20 PM
    Two rescues in two days

    premium_icon Two rescues in two days

    News Marine Rescue volunteers have been kept on their toes in recent days

    Fatal side to summer cooling off

    Fatal side to summer cooling off

    News TWO in five drowning deaths occur in summer.

    2019 a big year for major local development

    premium_icon 2019 a big year for major local development

    News Check out our list of what to expect this year.

    Local Partners