A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday.
A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with a number of drug offences after police searched a Caboolture home on Tuesday. Queensland Police
Crime

Man charged after cash, dangerous drugs found in raid

27th Mar 2019 7:14 AM
POLICE have charged a man with a number of drug offences following the search a property in Caboolture yesterday.

 

Officers from the Moreton District Tactical Crime Squad executed the warrant on Tuesday morning and it will be alleged that officers found over 200g of MDMA and a quantity of LSD and methamphetamines.

 

It will be further alleged that officers also found a sum of cash and drug paraphernalia.

 

A 25-year-old Morayfield man has been charged with two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs, one count of possession of property obtained from trafficking drugs, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one count of possession of anything for the use in the commission of a crime.

 

He is due to appear in he Caboolture Magistrates Court on May 2.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

