Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Crime

Man charged after baby boy found unresponsive

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged grievous bodily harm of a 5-month-old baby, who was located unresponsive at a Bundamba home last week.

Detectives from the Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit established a major investigation centre under codename Operation Sierra Boston last Tuesday after the discovery at the Lindsay St property.

 

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he remains in intensive care after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Ongoing investigations by Ipswich detectives and officers from the State Crime Command Child Abuse and Trauma Unit have led to a 23-year-old Lockrose man, who is known to the family, being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

baby investigation child protection investigation unit ipswich child protection detectives ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky the celebrity cocky warms hearts all over town

        premium_icon Rocky the celebrity cocky warms hearts all over town

        News He’s free as a bird now, but still makes time to visit all his human friends.

        Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        premium_icon Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        News Urgent action is needed to save koalas in NSW

        Car sliced in early morning highway slide

        premium_icon Car sliced in early morning highway slide

        News The highway safety wires sliced right through the top of the car.

        IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...