Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was charged following an Amber Alert being issued.
A man was charged following an Amber Alert being issued.
Crime

Man charged after baby allegedly taken from home

Felicity Ripper
18th Apr 2020 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and taking a baby girl from a Narangba home yesterday.

An argument broke out between a man and a woman known to him at a Narangba residence about 10am.

During the altercation, the man allegedly repeatedly assaulted the 33-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife, causing a large cut to her hand.

Police will allege the man left the residence with a six-week-old baby girl while the woman was transported to hospital for treatment to serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued an Amber Alert for urgent public assistance to locate the man and baby.

As a result, the man later attended Caboolture Hospital around 11:30pm with the uninjured baby girl.

The Mooloolaba man has since been charged with domestic violence offences including common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, strangulation, threatening violence and wounding.

He was refused police bail and will appear in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Monday, April 20.

Information can be provided to Policelink using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT  on 1800 737 732.

 

amber alert court crime domestic violence offences
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Over $7m in bushfire damage claims made in Coffs

        premium_icon Over $7m in bushfire damage claims made in Coffs

        News Thousands of residents have made claims for government assistance since devastating fires tore through the region in November.

        ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        premium_icon ‘An absolute legend’: Community mourns cyclist's passing

        News PHILIP Almond has tragically succumbed to his injuries.

        Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        premium_icon Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

        Soccer Clarence futsal coaching extraordinaire turns to new teaching methods during...

        Get your parcels moving

        premium_icon Get your parcels moving

        News NO matter the size, shape or amount, Pack and Send can do it all.