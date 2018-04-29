Menu
NSW police generic arrest, gun ,shooting. 28 July 2017
Breaking

Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Apr 2018 4:10 PM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly discharging a firearm during a dispute on a property near Grafton yesterday.

About 10am Saturday, a 28-year-old man became involved in an argument with a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, who were staying on his property at Whiteman Creek.

Police will allege that the man told the couple to leave and, as they packed their belongings, fired a shot at them.

The couple drove quickly from the property when a second shot was discharged into the air and immediately contacted police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended the property and spoke with the man and his 36-year-old brother.

Five firearms were seized from the property along with ammunition and a small quantity of cannabis.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station.

He was later charged with use unauthorised firearm.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday May 7.

Inquiries into the matter continue with further arrests and charges anticipated.

Grafton Daily Examiner

