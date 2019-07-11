Menu
Cameron Keith Coupe
'I'm not the father!': man celebrates news with drugs

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:28 AM
AS POLICE approached two men acting suspiciously at the back of a Boonah business, one of them put something down his pants.

That man was Cameron Keith Coupe, 23, of Kalbar who appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on two charges.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said at 8.30pm, on March 1, police asked two men to put anything in their possession on the ground in front of them.

Coupe put down a phone, scales, $175 in cash, a straw and clip-seal bags from his pants on to the ground.

He told police one of the bags had two capsules of MDMA and the other had MDMA powder.

Coupe said the straw was used to sniff the drugs and the scales to weigh them.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Coupe, a machine operator, had been out celebrating with friends after finding out he wasn't the father of a child after receiving the results of a paternity test.

The issue had weighed on his mind for six months.

The court heard he was drug-free since the incident.

Coupe pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes for using drugs.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $800, to be referred to SPER, and the property was forfeited.

