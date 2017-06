The 21-year-old man will face court next month.

COFFS Clarence Police said a man, 21, was stopped in the early hours of the morning and offered up a small quantity of cannabis, claiming he only uses it to sleep in an alleged attempt to fool police.

At 1.30am this morning, the man was spoken to on the Pacific Hwy near Combine St.

The man told police he was in possession of cannabis, and allegedly handed over the small quantity.

The man was subsequently charged with possessing cannabis and will face court next month.