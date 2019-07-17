Menu
The unusual size and height of the man's wig was reason for suspicion. Source: Twitter/POLICIA NACIONAL
Crime

Man caught with $48k of cocaine under wig

by Samantha Lock
17th Jul 2019 2:57 PM

A Colombian drug smuggler has been caught trying to conceal half a kilo of cocaine glued to his head under a makeshift wig at Barcelona airport.

Officers noticed the 65-year-old passenger, who had arrived on a flight from Bogotá on Tuesday, seemed extremely nervous.

Officers discovered nearly $48,000 worth of cocaine stashed inside the man's wig. Source: Twitter/POLICIA NACIONAL
The unusual size and height of the man's wig was reason for suspicion. Source: Twitter/POLICIA NACIONAL
Of particular note was the unusual size and height of the man's wig.

When officers asked the man to remove the precarious toupee, they discovered $47,837 worth of cocaine stashed inside.

Photos showed how the large quantity of illicit powder had kept his toupee propped up conspicuously.

Amused Spanish police took to Twitter to share the snaps, writing: "Arrested in Barcelona with drugs in his toupee … his hair is going to fall out!"

A police statement read: "There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls."

No more details of the man's identity has been given, but La Vangaurdia reported his age at 65.

The Colombian was detained at the end of June.

More than 100 kilos of cocaine were seized by Spanish police at the Barcelona-El Prat airport in 2018.


This is not the first time smugglers have used wigs or other strange items to conceal illicit substances. Four years ago, a woman was arrested at Madrid airport with 900g of cocaine sewn into her wig.

Another woman was discovered with 1.7kg of the drug concealed in breast implants at the same airport.

According to European Union studies, Spain is the EU's sixth biggest consumer of cocaine.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

cocaine crime drugs editors picks

