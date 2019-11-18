Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THIEF: Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour Salvation Army.
THIEF: Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour Salvation Army.
Crime

Man caught on CCTV stealing toys from Salvation Army

Felicity Ripper
18th Nov 2019 2:53 PM | Updated: 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has faced court for stealing children's' toys from a Coast Salvation Army store.

Phillip John Bayliss was caught on CCTV taking items from the donation bins outside the Nambour store at about 6.30pm on May 19.

When police attended the store Bayliss, from Nambour, had left with two other people

"CCTV footage shows the defendant taking various clothing items, a plastic toy, Nerf gun and other items," police prosecutor Vicki Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss was wanted by police until they spotted him walking in Nambour on June 27.

Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said Bayliss came into police custody for a fail to appear charge in August and he was found to be in possession of a point of methamphetamine.

At Nambour Magistrates Court today Bayliss pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and stealing.

"He is currently on probation for like offences," Sen Sgt Kennedy-Grills said.

Bayliss said he worked part time as a concreter.

He was fined $600 for each offence and the convictions were recorded.

editors picks nambour sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        premium_icon Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        Crime 'That someone can commit a crime in Grafton at 3am and then head off into the never never without attracting any suspicion is something of a myth'

        • 18th Nov 2019 4:15 PM
        Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        premium_icon Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        News With fires causing air pollution levels up to eight times the safe limit a group of...

        Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        premium_icon Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        News Coffs Harbour City Council will be seeking further grant funding for the...

        Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        premium_icon Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        News An astonishing price has been agreed for the famous Beach Hotel