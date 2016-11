A MAN has been charged after he was allegedly caught drink driving with three kids in the car in Dorrigo.

The 47-year-old driver returned a positive breath test result when police stopped his Toyota Camry at around 4pm on Sunday.

A report was submitted to Family and Community Services (FACS) after three children aged three, six and eight were in the vehicle.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where a breath analysis revealed a reading of 0.065.