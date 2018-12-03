Menu
News

Man caught taking a dump behind fast-food outlet

by Madura McCormack
3rd Dec 2018 6:39 PM

A MAN has been caught on camera doing a massive poo behind a Townsville fast-food outlet.

The man, dressed in a hat, shorts and a striped shirt, is seen in video surveillance footage sneaking into the dumpster area of the Mount Louisa Red Rooster outlet on Sunday morning.

He is then seen squatting before emptying his bowels on the concrete and walking away.

Franchise manager Michael Jones took to social media to locate the person behind the crappy situation.

"Anyone know this disgusting person who left a deposit at the back dock door to Red Rooster Mount Louisa on Sunday morning?," he said.

"There is public toilets in the complex so this was completely unnecessary and gross."

Mr Jones said in the post he would be reporting the incident to police.

Mr Jones has been contacted for comment.

A man was caught taking a dump outside the Red Rooster at Mount Louisa
A man was caught taking a dump outside the Red Rooster at Mount Louisa

If anyone has any information for police on Townsville's public defecator, contact Police Link on 131 444.

editors picks public poo townsville

