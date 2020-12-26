Menu
Hugo was rushed to the vet.
Man calls for Aust Post to pay bill after puppy hit by van

Crystal Jones
26th Dec 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:27 AM
A BRANYAN man is calling for compensation after a van driven by a contractor employed by Australia Post hit his French bulldog puppy.

Brenden Robinson said the incident happened in August this year, when French bulldog pup Hugo was seven months old.

Mr Robinson said the puppy had been let out for a toilet break when a delivery van drove up their driveway to their house and hit Hugo.

"I was inside and my wife was outside," Mr Robinson said.

"He started yelping because he'd been run over."

Hugo suffered a shoulder fracture near his spine and needed specialist care in Brisbane as well as scans and cage rest.

Mr Robinson says all he wants from Australia Post is the $4500 in vet costs that it took to save Hugo, but says Australia Post has put the blame on the contractor employed to work for them, saying they have their own insurance.

"All we're asking for is our vet bills to be covered and that's it," Mr Robinson said.

"The driver put in an insurance claim and said it's our fault, not his."

Mr Robinson says he believes Australia Post should be the ones to pay.

"They're willing to pay $20,000 for CEOs' watches but can't pay the vet bills," he said.

"You'd think this would be an open and shut case."

The NewsMail reached out to Australia Post for comment but a response was not received.

