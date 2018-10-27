Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Troy Frank Hera-Singh, 43, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Troy Frank Hera-Singh, 43, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Crime

Man brings sharpened steak knives to court

Annie Perets
by
26th Oct 2018 3:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMID the madness of a criminal call-over day at the Hervey Bay Courthouse, in which individuals accused of crimes come to court, one man decided to bring along knives.  

Two steak knives that had been "sharpened to a narrow point" were found inside a backpack carried by Troy Frank Hera-Singh on October 4.

The alarming discovery prompted the attendance of numerous police officers to the building to ensure the safety of staff and members of the public.  

Hera-Singh, 43, returned to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week - this time not bringing a backpack.   

The Pialba man pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.  

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould told the court that Hera-Singh had no intention to "use them" referring to the knives.   

Hera-Singh also pleaded guilty to possessing a drug utensil during the court appearance.

He was convicted and fined $500.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sleep is the best medicine

    Sleep is the best medicine

    Lifestyle FROM monitoring your shut eye to giving your bedroom a blissful makeover, follow these steps to ensure sweet dreams

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:59 AM
    Red light rule we all thought we knew

    Red light rule we all thought we knew

    News There are some cases where you could be risking a fine.

    Thousands of deadly firearms handed over to NSW Police

    premium_icon Thousands of deadly firearms handed over to NSW Police

    News More than 8300 weapons turned in during NSW's latest gun amnesty.

    Local Partners