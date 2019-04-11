Man bribed child siblings into 'disgusting' sex acts

Paul Damien Barsby won't be eligible for parole for at least two years after he pleaded guilty to a litany of child sex offences, including rape, indecent treatment and maintain an unlawful relationship, in the District Court of Gladstone on Wednesday.

A GLADSTONE man who bribed child siblings into "vile" sex acts has been sentenced to six years' jail.

The sentence was part-heard on March 5 and adjourned to yesterday.

The court was told the 48-year-old had a sexual relationship with a girl aged 11 and involved her younger brother, 8, between May 2013 and June 2014.

The court was told Barsby gained the trust of the children's parents over a period of time before he was allowed to care for the children occasionally.

The parents would also take the children to regularly visit Barsby.

The court was told the offending happened "almost every time" the children were in his care.

The court was told Barsby took several photographs of the girl during the offending and engaged in several sexual acts with both children.

The court was told on occasions the man encouraged the boy to join in the abuse of his sister.

On one occasion the man took the children to a park and followed the girl into a public toilet where a sexual assault allegedly occurred.

The court was told the man bribed the children with takeaway food and shopping trips.

During the final assault the man allegedly asked the boy to engage in a sex act with his sister.

The pair refused and ran home where they told their father what happened.

The father confronted Barsby who denied the allegations and became the subject of a short police investigation in 2014.

The investigation reopened in 2017 and a police search warrant at Barsby's Gladstone home turned up the photographs depicting several of the sex acts.

Judge Michael told Barsby his offending was "disgusting" and "vile".

Judge Burnett said Barsby corrupted both children, especially by encouraging the boy to "touch his sister".

The court was told the family moved from Gladstone as a result of Barsby's offending and that the girl victim had attempted suicide.

Judge Burnett sentenced Barsby to six years' jail and said he would be eligible to apply for parole in March 2021.