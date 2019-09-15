Menu
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Police investigate the scene where a 29-year-old was assaulted and robbed in the heart of Coffs Harbour.
News

Man with a bleed on his brain after being robbed in Coffs

Sam Flanagan
by
15th Sep 2019 4:23 PM
Subscriber only

A MAN is currently in hospital with a bleed on his brain after being assaulted and robbed in the heart of Coffs Harbour last night.

The 29-year-old man was sitting in a bus shelter near the corner of Elizabeth and McLean St when he was approached by another male. 

The unknown man said he was the police and demanded the 29-year-old hand over his possessions.

The male then began kicking and punching the victim until he had obtained his phone and wallet before fleeing from the scene. 

The victim stood up to walk away after the incident but fell over a containing wall just a few seconds later and knocked himself unconscious. 

The 29-year-old was taken to the Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment before being flown to the John Hunter Hospital soon after in a stable condition.

Police are still investigating the incident, though do have a couple of witnesses. 

If you have any information on the incident contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.

Police investigate the scene where a man was robbed and assaulted last night.
Coffs Coast Advocate

