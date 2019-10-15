Man blames security staff for drink driving

A MAN who was caught drink driving more than three times the legal limit has blamed bouncers at a pub for the reason he drove.

Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday heard Gerami Alan Page, 34, was evicted from a Jindabyne pub by bouncers on July 18 for his "intoxicated behaviour".

Court documents revealed police returned to the hotel about 2.40am after Page drove his van to the front of the pub and started abusing staff.

Police stopped Page on Mount Kosciuszko Rd and performed a roadside breath test.

The test revealed a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.170 - more than three times the legal limit.

The Midginbil man was arrested and taken to Jindabyne Police Station where a secondary breath test returned a reading of 0.153.

Defence lawyer Carl Edwards told the court his client intended to sleep in the van across the road from the pub, but Page was "concerned for his safety by security staff."

Mr Edwards said Page left the pub in a "state of disorientation and stress after being rudely evicted from the licensed premises."

"He shifted it (the van) to a caravan park 200m from where he was parked and was stopped by police who already attended the premise over the altercation," Mr Edwards said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Page the facts of his offence were "quite disturbing".

Mr Dunlevy said to Page that he must have been aware he was too intoxicated to drive.

"It's not acceptable to allow your personal problems to spill out into the public sphere," Mr Dunlevy said.

Page pleaded guilty to high range drink driving.

He was convicted and fined $1000, disqualified from driving for three months, ordered to have an interlock system installed until January 18, 2020, and placed on a Community Corrections Order for two years.