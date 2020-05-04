Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fisherman suffers serious injury after being bitten by croc

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
4th May 2020 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has suffered serious injuries to his hand after he was bitten by a croc while fishing.

St John Ambulance officers were called to help the man just before 7pm last night after he was bitten on his right hand by a crocodile while fishing at Mandorah.

It is understood the man was fishing with his friend when the croc lunged out of the water and bit his hand, causing serious injuries.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the injured man was unsure of the type of croc that bit him but paramedics believe it was a saltie due to the bite mark patterns.

The man was driven to Berry Springs by his mate and was met by paramedics and rushed to Royal Hospital.

The St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the injuries sustained to his hand and fingers required surgery.

Originally published as Man bitten by croc while fishing at Mandorah

More Stories

crocodile attacks crocodiles editors picks fishing salties

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 59 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 59 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today, May 4.

        Busy weekend for Westpac Helicopter in the Clarence Valley

        premium_icon Busy weekend for Westpac Helicopter in the Clarence Valley

        Breaking The Westpac Helicopter crew was hard at work after reaching the impressive...

        FFA gets behind for COVIDSafe app

        premium_icon FFA gets behind for COVIDSafe app

        Soccer Federation endorses government app in bid for early return to community football

        GHOSTS GLORIOUS: The best Grafton stars of the decade

        premium_icon GHOSTS GLORIOUS: The best Grafton stars of the decade

        Rugby League A dominant Grafton side have achieved greatness over the last decade. Here’s the...