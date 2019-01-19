Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville.
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Man bitten by brown snake drives himself to get help

Tara Miko
by
19th Jan 2019 8:46 AM

A MAN bitten by a snake on the side of a highway north of Toowoomba was able to stay calm enough to drive and get himself help.

The man, aged in his 30s, had pulled over on the side of the New England Highway at Thornville when he was bitten on the leg about 4.20pm.

Staying calm under the stressful situation, the man managed to drive himself to a nearby house and get help for the suspected brown snake bite.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the property north of Toowoomba for the bite to his lower leg before a rescue helicopter was called in.

A RACQ LifeFlight crew airlifted the man to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

brown snake editors picks queensland ambulance paramedics racq lifeflight snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'We f'd up': Brewer backflips on failed ring pull caps

    premium_icon 'We f'd up': Brewer backflips on failed ring pull caps

    News AFTER copping a barrage of negative feedback online, Carlton Dry have announced they are abandoning their polarising ring pull beer caps.

    Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    premium_icon Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    News Major developments planned for popular precinct.

    Council supports plans for bypass redesign

    premium_icon Council supports plans for bypass redesign

    News We are liaising with the government to seek clarity around timings

    Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    premium_icon Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    News Police officers shot during domestic incident in Northern NSW