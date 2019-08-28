Man to be airlifted after tractor accident in Orara Valley

UPDATE: THE Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to the Nana Glen property where a 79-year-old man has reportedly been run over by a tractor.

The accident scene has been accessed by 4WD at the rear of the property.

The man will be treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter service's critical care medical team.

From there the patient is expected to be be relocated to a suitable helicopter landing area.

BREAKING: A MAN, believed to be aged in his 70s, has suffered a fall from a tractor this afternoon in the Orara Valley, west of Coffs Harbour.

Ambulance paramedics have just arrived on scene.

A NSW Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient has complained of hip and back pain.

It is understood the man fell from the tractor on a Nana Creek Rd property just after 3pm.

The Lismore-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the location.