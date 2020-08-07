Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kiarash Daliry and Ali Amini punched, kicked and hit their friend with a plank of wood.
Kiarash Daliry and Ali Amini punched, kicked and hit their friend with a plank of wood.
Crime

Duo bashed friend in brutal assault

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Aug 2020 3:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men punched, kicked and hit their friend with a plank of wood over a lover's dispute, a court was told.

Kiarash Daliry and Ali Amini fronted Richlands Magistrates Court on Friday over the assault, which left the victim requiring treatment from a hospital.

Both men pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told Daliry arranged to meet his friend of six years in Sunnybank Hills park at 8pm on April 20.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Noel Pedersen said Daliry became angry and aggressive before launching the attack with Amini.

The victim was punched, kicked and hit with a large piece of wood.

Daliry told police he wanted to speak to the victim about an alleged incident where the victim had "been seen naked" in a room with his girlfriend.

He said the victim had become angry and first pushed Daliry, which led to the fight.

Amini was also interviewed and charged.

Defence lawyer Jacilynn Young asked for an adjournment to finalise the matters, saying the pair could not be represented by the duty lawyer due to the seriousness of the charges.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer adjourned the matter to September 14 and granted Amini and Daliry bail.

Originally published as Man bashed over alleged lovers feud, court told

assault court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver busted doing double the speed limit

        Premium Content Drink driver busted doing double the speed limit

        Crime Seaside drive allegedly at more than 110km/h in a 50km/h zone leads to Jetty arrest

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this...

        Blazes light the night sky

        Premium Content Blazes light the night sky

        Environment Burns turn heads...and reduce bushfire hazards in the lead up to summer.

        Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        Premium Content Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        News Cooler weather is set to hit NSW this weekend, with NSW Fire and Rescue issuing a...