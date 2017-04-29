Learner driver injured in crash wasn't wearing a seat belt

The 52-year-old learner driver of this van suffered serious head and upper body injuries in the crash. Police found he was not wearing a seat belt.

A MAN is recovering from serious head and upper body injuries after the van he was driving crashed into a drain, south of Coffs Harbour last night.

Police said the 52-year-old male lost control of his van seeing the vehicle crash within the boat ramp area off Hi-Tech Dr, Toormina around 8.30pm.

Officers on scene discovered the man had not been wearing a seat belt.

He suffered serious head injuries after he was ejected from his seat and propelled into the windscreen.

The driver was conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital where mandatory blood samples were taken.

Police discovered the vehicle the man was driving was unregistered and that he was the holder of a leaner's drivers licence but had been driving without a supervising instructor.

Police will allege in court the man was affected by alcohol.

Investigating officers are waiting for the result of blood sample analysis to determine the man's alcohol reading before laying charges.