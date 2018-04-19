Menu
Login
Crime

'Six months shy of consent': No jail for underage sex

Ross Irby
by
19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:22 AM

A YOUNG man tried to do the right thing when his 15-year-old girlfriend stayed over for the night.

He let her sleep in his bed while he moved out onto the lounge room couch.

But during the night the girl went naked into the lounge room where he was sleeping, an Ipswich court heard.

Their sexual encounter was revealed to her dad by a friend of hers, and he complained to Ipswich police.

The 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of indecent treatment of a child Under 16; two counts of unlawfully permitting himself to be indecently dealt with by a child under 16; and unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under 16.

His offences went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Nicole Schmitt, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the offences took place over a weekend in August 2017. The man was 21, the girl aged 15 and six months, falling short of the legal age of consent (16). Ms Schmitt said the girl had undressed herself and asked the man to have sex.

He refused but then agreed.

Further sexual encounters took place the next day.

"A friend told her father that she had sex with an older man. And she told police officers she instigated the sexual conduct," Ms Schmitt said.

Ms Schmitt said there was no evidence before the court of the offences having any effect on the child: "She was six months shy of the age of consent".

She said the maximum penalty was 14 years jail but in this case the offending was classified as being relatively low-level.

While the activity was initiated by the girl it was still necessary to protect children from themselves.

Ms Schmitt said the young man had no criminal history.

"At its worst it was opportunistic but not predatory," she said.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins said the man still lived with his parents and in his written submission he sought for the court to find that there were "exceptional circumstances" for the man to avoid actual jail time.

Magistrate Louisa Pink accepted that the girl was the instigator of the sexual conduct by her own admission.

Ms Pink found it was not predatory, and it involved no threats. The psychologist's report found only a low risk of repeat offending.

Ms Pink sentenced him to a two-year probation order. A conviction was not recorded.

indecent treatment of a child under 16 ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Environmentalists slam 'inappropriate' park development

    Environmentalists slam 'inappropriate' park development

    News A NUMBER of regional and local environmental groups claim objections to the construction of an adventure park in Orara East State Forest were 'ignored'.

    • 19th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
    Councillor raises hand to represent Oxley

    Councillor raises hand to represent Oxley

    News Labor endorses Nambucca councillor Susan Jenvey in the seat of Oxley

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Middle aged men in lycra

    Middle aged men in lycra

    News A film for the cycling enthusiasts.

    Turtle hatchlings rise from the sand

    Turtle hatchlings rise from the sand

    Environment Coffs Coast proves vital to the future of green sea turtles in 2018

    Local Partners