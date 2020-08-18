Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and paramedics rushed to a Rockhampton motel in the early hours of Tuesday after a man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar.
Police and paramedics rushed to a Rockhampton motel in the early hours of Tuesday after a man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar.
News

Man ‘attacked with metal bar’ has suspected fractured skull

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
18th Aug 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered a suspected fractured skull after he was allegedly attacked with a metal bar in Rockhampton early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Centrepoint Motor Inn, on George St, about 3am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man allegedly forced entry to a hotel room and allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was taken from George St to Rockhampton Hospital with a head injury and also an arm injury.

A Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man was in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Policelink on 131444.

Community Newsletter SignUp

OTHER NEWS:

Tourist winched off CQ mountain after falling down rocks

Ambos attend science experiment scare at Gladstone school

REVEALED: What led to major Fitzroy River boat crash

alleged attacker metal barrockhampton motel
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Who’d be a coach?

        Premium Content FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Who’d be a coach?

        Rugby League First and foremost a coach must have the ‘cattle’. No club has become premiers with an average side.

        DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        Premium Content DOWN SHE COMES: Watch as highway overpass removed

        News Get an inside look at the works as a piece of old highway is removed as part of the...

        Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Premium Content Life in lockdown: How to beat the cyber attacks

        Technology How Aussies are putting themselves at risk while working from home

        Hotel death was ‘sex act gone wrong’

        Premium Content Hotel death was ‘sex act gone wrong’

        News Coffs sex worker charged with manslaughter