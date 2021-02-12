Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man died at the bus stop near Woolworths.
The man died at the bus stop near Woolworths.
News

Man at bus stop could not be revived

Janine Watson
12th Feb 2021 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died at the bus stop near the Woolgoolga Woolworths.

Two crews from NSW Ambulance were called to the scene on the Solitary Islands Way just after 11.50am today (February 12).

The man was suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Advocate understands that members of the public conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man but were unable to save him.

The bus stop is located near the busy Solitary Islands Way - Clarence Street roundabout.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O‘Reilly from the Coffs-Clarence Police District confirmed it was a man in his 50s.

MORE STORIES:

Cop‘s shocking act with intimate videos revealed

Back behind bars on dangerous driving charge

Police chase stolen car: teen arrested after fleeing on foot

heart attacks man dead woolgoolga
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Things to do in Coffs this Valentine’s Day

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Things to do in Coffs this Valentine’s Day

        News Meet someone new at a speed dating event, or take your special someone out for a meal with a view – there’s plenty of great events in Coffs this weekend.

        REVEALED: The most exclusive properties on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: The most exclusive properties on the Coffs Coast

        Property They’re big, they’re expensive and some of them even have lifts and a mysterious...

        Under pressure over tent city: fence gives safety for all

        Premium Content Under pressure over tent city: fence gives safety for all

        News Cost of fence around the Community Village “nowhere near” $200,000 says senior...

        Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        Premium Content Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        News Incident caused man to be trapped, traffic blocked on Pacific Highway.