Man at bus stop could not be revived

The man died at the bus stop near Woolworths.

A man has died at the bus stop near the Woolgoolga Woolworths.

Two crews from NSW Ambulance were called to the scene on the Solitary Islands Way just after 11.50am today (February 12).

The man was suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Advocate understands that members of the public conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man but were unable to save him.

The bus stop is located near the busy Solitary Islands Way - Clarence Street roundabout.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O‘Reilly from the Coffs-Clarence Police District confirmed it was a man in his 50s.

