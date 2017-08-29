Man assisted to safety after climbing CBD crane

A man was taken away by police after climbing the crane in Coffs Central.

A MAN has been assisted to safety after scaling a crane in the Coffs Harbour CBD a short time ago.

Emergency services were called to Harbour Drive around 7am after a man climbed on top of a crane working on a local shopping centre redevelopment.

A witness on scene said the man was seen in the crane around 6am when workers were arriving on site.

He said the man climbed to the top of the crane and kicked things around before climbing back down for police at around 7.30am.

The man has since been escorted from the location by police.

The section of road along Gordon Street where construction is underway was closed off to the public and has since been re-opened.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone in need of help should call Lifeline on 13 11 14.