ASSAULT: A man has been assaulted and robbed at Toormina Gardens overnight.
News

Man assaulted and robbed by three thugs at Toormina Gardens

Sam Flanagan
by
5th Oct 2019 10:47 AM
A MAN has been dragged to the ground and repeatedly assaulted by three strangers at Toormina Gardens overnight.

The man was in the car park of the popular shopping centre just before 10pm when he was approached by three people not known to him. 

The victim was dragged to the ground and kicked and punched in the head by the three offenders. 

The trio then took the victim's new iPhone 11 and fled in a southerly direction towards Minorie Dr.

The offenders are being described as aboriginal in appearance and between 17 to 19 years old.

All three were wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack. 

Coffs Clarence Police are investigating the incident. 

If you have any information regarding the robbery please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.  

