Man arrested over vicious stabbing attack

A woman has been rushed to hospital in serious condition this morning after being stabbed multiple times.

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in relation to the vicious stabbing of a woman at Bagot Community.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jak Evans said the female victim was lucky to be alive after the "ferocious attack".

He said the 27-year-old woman was leaving a gathering at a community residence when the man approached her at about 3.45am on Wednesday.

"He's come at her with a knife and stabbed her a number of times before leaving the area," Sgt Evans said.

"The victim had multiple stab wounds throughout her body."

Police provided first aid to the woman before St John Ambulance arrived and she was rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital.

A spokesman from Top End Health confirmed that the woman was now in stable condition.

Police later located and arrested the alleged offender in the Darwin CBD at about 1pm on the same day.

He was expected to be formally charged on Wednesday night.

"We believe he was actively avoiding police, we attended a number of locations and conducted a number of follow-ups after speaking to the victim's family and witnesses," Sgt Evans said.

"We've also recovered a number of knives and utilities that might have been used as the weapon but we can't say for sure just yet."

Sgt Evans said police understand the woman and man involved were known to each other and were members of the Bagot Community.

This is the second brutal stabbing to happen inside the Bagot Community in just a matter of weeks.

A 15-year-old boy died in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in the community on May 19.

Major Crime Squad detectives charged a another 15-year-old boy with murder in relation to the death.

Sgt Evans said police did not think the two stabbings reflected a "huge crime trend" in the Bagot Community.

"We're always concerned by this sort of behaviour and while it is the second one in a recent period of time, we don't believe there is any correlation between the two," he said.

"I don't think (crime is getting worse) in that Bagot Community, not based on wholistic statistics.

"Yes they are two serious incidents but we also went six months without too much happening there as well.

"So on the balance of things I don't think it's a huge crime trend that we need to worry about so much."

