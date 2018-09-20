Man arrested over indecent acts at beaches

The accused will appear in court today.

The accused will appear in court today. Leigh Jensen

CHARGES have been laid over alleged acts of indecency at Coffs Harbour beaches on the weekend.

At about 1pm on Saturday, police will allege a man committed an act of indecency in front of a 16-year-old girl while at Park Beach, near Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour.

It will be further alleged that an hour later the man approached a 24-year-old woman and exposed himself and committed an act of indecency at Diggers Beach.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following a public appeal, police arrested a 38-year-old man at a property in Kurrajong Street, Coffs Harbour, about 3.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of commit act of indecency.

The 38-year-old was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Inquiries continue.