Man charged over meat cleaver, screwdriver armed robberies

2PM: A MAN, who allegedly used a meat cleaver and a screwdriver, in two separate armed robberies in Coffs Harbour has this afternoon been charged with two counts of armed robbery.

The 35-year-old is expected to appear before the Coffs Harbour Bail Court following his arrest this morning.

Coffs Clarence Acting Crime Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said the man was arrested after a search warrant on a Coffs Harbour address.

"Since last Thursday detectives from Coffs Clarence have been investigating an armed robbery offence at a business in Park Avenue in Coffs and there was a further robbery on a female in Park Avenue (Monday) yesterday morning," Det. Srgt. O'Reilly said.

"About 9.30am this morning (Tuesday) police went to an address in Albany St, Coffs Harbour a 35-year-old man was arrested at that location and a subsequent search warrant was undertaken at that location and that man has now been charged with the two armed robberies," he said.

It will be alleged by police the man's weapon of choice in the hold-up on the Park Ave video store last Thursday was a meat cleaver.

A screwdriver meanwhile, was allegedly used to threaten a woman in a Park Ave arcade yesterday.

No one was injured during either robbery and police said a number of items reported stolen from the woman were allegedly uncovered during today's search warrant.

"A lot of good work, a lot of hours went into this," Det. Srgt. O'Reilly said.

"What's happened today has culminated in a dangerous person now being inside the police station and for the people of Coffs Harbour I think that that is a good thing."

The 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

