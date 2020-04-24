Man arrested over alleged home invasion after taxi pursuit

IN DRAMATIC scenes today police used road spikes to end a pursuit involving a taxi, in which a wanted man was a passenger, north of Coffs Harbour.

Around 7am on Friday, a 36-year-old man who was wanted by police over an alleged home invasion at Corindi Beach allegedly got into a taxi on Shearer Drive, Woolgoolga.

Police allege that he threatened the driver and demanded that he continue to drive.

Officers were notified and engaged in a pursuit with the taxi before road spikes were deployed on the Pacific Highway at Moonee Beach.

Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

The taxi driver wasn't injured during the incident.

On Thursday night around 11pm police will allege the same man entered a home on Pacific Street, Corindi Beach.

The man allegedly produced two knives and threatened a 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman.

An altercation between the men occurred before the 36-year-old fled the scene in a silver Subaru station wagon, police said.

About an hour later, officers from Coffs/Clarence PD were conducting patrols of the area when they spotted the silver Subaru on Solitary Islands Way, Corindi Beach, and initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued south before stopping at Shearer Drive, Woolgoolga, where the driver - believed to be the 36-year-old man - fled on foot.

Two passengers inside the vehicle were arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where they were later released.

Police conducted inquiries to locate the outstanding man, but were unsuccessful, until this morning's incident involving the taxi.

The man is this afternoon facing serious charges in relation to the armed home invasion and two police pursuits.