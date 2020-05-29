Man arrested over alleged break-in, police seek accomplices

A MAN has been charged over two alleged aggravated break and enter offences on the Mid North Coast last year.

Detectives from the Mid North Coast Rural Crime Prevention Unit commenced an investigation into two separate break and enter offences on Thursday July 4, 2019.

Police will allege a number of men - including a 25-year-old man - stole a Toyota Hilux utility from a property on Macleay Valley Way, Clybucca, before travelling to a property on Bears Road Wittitrin, about 40km west of Kempsey.

Police will further allege the group forced entry to the Wittitrin property before stealing several rifles, ammunition and power tools.

No one was home at the time.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man at Kempsey Police Station on Thursday about 5.10pm following extensive inquiries.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, supply stolen firearm and supply ammunition to person not authorised.

He was refused bail to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing to identify and locate others involved.