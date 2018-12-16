Man arrested in relation to stolen firearms

A man has been charged after stolen firearms were allegedly found at his property.

A MAN has been charged following investigations into the theft of firearms from a property on at Coopernook.

The rural property was broken into while it was unoccupied on Friday, December 7.

Seven registered firearms, along with ammunition, were stolen from the property.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were alerted and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Diridgeree Crescent at Toormina on Wednesday, December 12, and seized a firearm and ammunition alleged to have been stolen from the Coopernook property.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the home and charged over the alleged break and enter.

The Sawtell man was refused bail and is set to appear at Forster Local Court on Tuesday, December 18.

Following further inquiries, police attended a home on Amaroo Crescent at Toormina on Thursday.

Four firearms, alleged to have been stolen from the Coopernook property, were located inside the home.

A man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station; however, he was released pending further inquiries.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.