Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who allegedly drove along a road with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.
A man who allegedly drove along a road with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.
Crime

Driver busted with ‘wood dragging’ behind vehicle

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Jan 2021 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly drove along a road in Darwin with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after police allegedly saw him travelling along Kirkland Rd with wood that was not properly secured, causing it to drag behind the vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The man was arrested and taken to Palmerston Watch House, where he returned tested positive for drugs.

He was charged with three counts of drive disqualified and one count each of drive motor vehicle with prohibited drug in blood, drive motor vehicle with insecure load, drive unsafe motor vehicle and stealing.

He will face Darwin Local Court on February 9.

Originally published as Man arrested for driving with 'wood dragging' behind vehicle

crime dangerous driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Holiday hell: consumer advocate appalled by Coffs case

        Premium Content Holiday hell: consumer advocate appalled by Coffs case

        News It was going to be their last holiday together.

        GLOVES ON: Register now to make Coffs sparkle

        Premium Content GLOVES ON: Register now to make Coffs sparkle

        News Great Aussie tradition back for another year and there are plenty of tossers to...

        AFL North Coast on the lookout for umpires

        Premium Content AFL North Coast on the lookout for umpires

        AFL An expanded 2021 competition means more clubs and teams playing each week, but that...

        How a welder helped forge a 60-year partnership

        Premium Content How a welder helped forge a 60-year partnership

        News Coffs couple Fay and Trevor Rollans celebrate epic milestone despite an unusual...