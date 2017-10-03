21°
Man arrested for allegedly driving 150kph in 50 zone

HIGH SPEED: A 40-year-old allegedly reached speeds of up to 150kph in an attempt to evade police in Coffs Harbour who had tried to stop him for an RBT.
Keagan Elder
by

A NAMBUCCA man has been arrested for allegedly driving 100kph over the speed limit.

At about 12.30am today, police attempted to stop a white Holden Commodore station wagon for a random breath test.

The car sped off from police and allegedly reached speeds of 150kph in 50kph zones driving through red traffic lights.

The alleged driver, a 40-year-old man from Nambucca Heads, ditched the Commodore on Prince St before running into a nearby unit complex where he was arrested.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with driving in a manner dangerous and police pursuit (Skye's Law).

The man was refused bail by police due to the risk he posed to the community and will face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Coffs Coast Advocate
